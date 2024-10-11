Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 133,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

JEF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

