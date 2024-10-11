Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

