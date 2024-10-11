Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PGF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

