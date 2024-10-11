Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.03 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

