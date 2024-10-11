Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,538 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $30.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.