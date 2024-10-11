Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $290.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

