Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE:KOF opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.