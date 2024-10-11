Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,033,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 197,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CEIX opened at $109.30 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

