Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after buying an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $31.82 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.