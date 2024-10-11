Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $195.50 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

