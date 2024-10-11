Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,912,000 after acquiring an additional 364,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

