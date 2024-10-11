Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,616 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

