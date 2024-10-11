Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,946 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

