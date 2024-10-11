Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,303 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.