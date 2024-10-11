Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 596,661 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after acquiring an additional 503,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,891,000.

BSCS opened at $20.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

