Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

