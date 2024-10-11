Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

FIW stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.32. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

