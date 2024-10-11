Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $25,114,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

