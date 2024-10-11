Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FMC by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

FMC Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

