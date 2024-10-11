Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

