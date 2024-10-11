Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,847,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,601,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

