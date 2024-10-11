Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,163 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

