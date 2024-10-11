Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SNDR opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $29.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

