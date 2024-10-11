Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SEA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

