Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,883 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

