Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,683 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 242,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

