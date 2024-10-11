Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 166,120 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

