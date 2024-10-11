Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a P/E ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

