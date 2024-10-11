Sei Investments Co. Has $275,000 Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $142,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $13.48 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

