Sei Investments Co. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $81,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 985,101 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

