Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TPG by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TPG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.91%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

