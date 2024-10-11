Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,020 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Evolus worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

