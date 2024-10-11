Sei Investments Co. Purchases 416 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

