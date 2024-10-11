Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,831 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COLL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.