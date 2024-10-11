Sei Investments Co. Sells 148,755 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

