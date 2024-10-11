Sei Investments Co. Sells 311,425 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.62 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.