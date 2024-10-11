Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,100 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,143,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,720 shares of company stock worth $5,948,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

