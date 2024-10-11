Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,017 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of -1.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $313,478.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.