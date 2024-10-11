Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,862 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Ambac Financial Group worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,445 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBC shares. Roth Capital upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

