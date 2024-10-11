Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.87. 581,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,703. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

