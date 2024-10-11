Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,899,281. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 249.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

