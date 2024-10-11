Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.07. The stock had a trading volume of 566,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,682. The stock has a market cap of $463.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.