Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -320.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

