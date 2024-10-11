SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,443 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 24.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

