SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

