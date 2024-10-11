SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 936,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

