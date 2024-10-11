SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after purchasing an additional 193,435 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,849,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,887,000. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,622,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

