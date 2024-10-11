SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,424 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,371,000 after buying an additional 977,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,894,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 467,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MDU opened at $27.39 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

