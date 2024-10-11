SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $18,588,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

