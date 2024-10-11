SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

